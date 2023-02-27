GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent study showed that car thefts in West Virginia are getting worse.

According to a recent study from analysts with QuoteWizard, West Virginia has experienced the 24th biggest increase in car thefts nationwide.

Some of the key stats taken away from the recent study was that for every 100,000 cars in West Virginia, 127 are stolen. The most common type of vehicle stolen in the Mountain State is a Ford pick-up truck. Also found in the study, was that car thefts have increased by nearly 20 percent in America’s largest cities.

According to QuoteWizard, this is what you should do when your car is stolen:

CONTACT

Contact the police to report your stolen car and have the necessary information on hand.

FILE

File a claim with your car insurer and report the situation to the DMV immediately.

REPORT

Report if your car had any personal items inside. This can include any lost credit or debit cards.

PREPARATIONS

Prepare to pay your insurance deductible, regardless of whether your car is found or not.