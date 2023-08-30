WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Get ready to throw on your ballgowns and live your Cinderella fantasies! Carnegie Hall is hosting a gala at the Greenbrier Resort.

The gala will be called Rubies and Rhododendrons. Attendees can purchase individual tickets or buy an entire table for guests.

Development Director Sally Bray, tells us that all proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Lewisburg landmark.

“All of this is to fund our performance fees and all of our educational programs for kids in Greenbrier County and the surroundings counties,” said Bray.

This event is for 21 and older attendees. The event includes a wonderful evening of dinner, dancing, drinks, a silent auction and access to the Casino Club.