CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Voting for West Virginia’s 2022 Primary Election has ended and results are starting to pour in.

Within those incoming results is the result for U.S. House of Representatives – Dist. 1 Republican Vote. Carol Miller has secured the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 1st District Race.

As of 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, Miller obtained 66.76 percent with 14,212 votes. Miller easily overcame four little-known conservative opponents.