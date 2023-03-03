CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill that would provide more protections for first responders has passed the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Senate Bill 490, or The Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, passed in a unanimous 94-0 vote.

The bill would stiffen penalties for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder. Anyone who commits such a crime will face 15 years to life in prison.

Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020. She died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.