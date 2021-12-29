Celebrate “Noon” Year’s Eve with the Clay Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Clay Center in Charleston will be hosting New Year’s Eve festivities earlier than usual for children and adults not celebrating at midnight, with their ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve bash.

The Clay Center’s countdown to 2022 begins at 11 a.m. with tons of fun for the whole family, including hat making, confetti poppers, and interactive exhibits. Once the clock strikes noon, the Clay Center’s resident “explosion expert” will be creating a liquid nitrogen powered confetti explosion using over 100 colorful, plastic balls. Following this burst in to the “noon” year the Clay Center’s own DJ MuZack will host an epic dance party just for kids and families.

The Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center will be open from 10AM -3PM. After the Noon Year’s Eve Bash, visitors are encouraged to continue exploring the exhibits of the Clay Center for the New Year.

Entry to the Noon Year’s Eve festivities is included in the cost of admission, just $9 for adults and $7.50 for seniors and students. Clay Center members are free. Noon Years Eve is presented with support from Children’s Dentistry of Charleston.