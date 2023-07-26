CASS, WV (WVNS)– The Cass Scenic Railroad will be hosting Appalachian Heritage Day, full of some ‘good ole Mountain Mama’ fun.

According to pocahontascountywv.com, August 5, 2023, from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. is a time to celebrate the region that we all call home. A day full of live music, art, and even a living history performance with historical figure Mark Twain.

With the Appalachian region being full of history, tradition, and having a unique culture, Appalachian Heritage Day is a way to learn more about not just Appalachia, but West Virginia itself.