CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Human Rights Commission is set to host a virtual ceremony honoring West Virginia Civil Rights Day happening Monday, August 29, 2022 at 12:00 P.M.

This event can also be viewed on the WV Human Rights Commission Facebook page on Monday, August 29, 2022. The even can also be seen on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. through WV Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel.

Key speakers at the event will be Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch, and Human Rights Commission Executive Director Tia L. Welch.

“Today and every day, we celebrate progress that has been made for civil rights. The West Virginia Human Rights Commission strives to uphold the laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodation, and housing, and extends gratitude to those who continue to be advocates.” Human Rights Commission Executive Director Tia L. Welch

The keynote address will be given by Mr. Maurice R. Cooley, who was the former Vice President of Intercultural Affairs and Student Affairs at Marshall University. The ceremony will also include Kanawha County Acapella Group Harmony Rechoired and Poet Tierah Williams.

