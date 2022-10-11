CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass!

Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, 2022. You and your family will be able to take a heartfelt journey along the scenic Greenbrier River, which will last anywhere from 75 to 90 minutes. Passengers will ride in style while traveling in featured decorated and heated coaches, so families can stay cozy the whole ride.

Limited seating is also available inside the richly historic Chesapeake & Ohio caboose at the rear of the train.

Every child attending will receive a special surprise gift during the ride. This is included in the ticket price as well. A variety of fun and engaging activities and events will be offered throughout the weekend, which includes a visit from Santa Claus.

During the evening, when it gets a little darker out, watch the town of Cass and Greenbrier River Trail come alive and light up with life, and witness a real magical moment with thousands of beautiful lights.

For more information and updated events, please visit mountainrailwv.com/tour/christmas-at-cass/.