Christmas kicks off at the State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A Christmas tradition returns today to kickstart the holiday season.

The Drive-Thru light show at the State Fair of West Virginia is now open for the rest of the holiday season. The show is open Thursdays through Sundays until December 19, 2021. According to the State Fair of WV, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreo’s, hot chocolate, and coffee are available for purchase.

Christmas at the Fair is open to the public by donation only. It begins at the livestock gate five on route 219 North.

