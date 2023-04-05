HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Railroad Days, one of the most popular days of the year in Southern West Virginia, is ready to return for its 54th year!

Starting Friday, October 13, 2023, and continuing through Saturday, October 14, 2023 and Sunday, October 15, 2023, come to downtown Historic Hinton to celebrate 150 years of the C & O Railway.

This year’s event will have more than 80 vendors, two stages of live music, a car show, kid zone, food court, and much more.

For more information, please visit the new official Facebook page, Hinton Railroad Days 2023.