CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — While some look forward to the winter season, the cold months bring a new problem to some less fortunate.

This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps coordinated a coat drive called Coats4Kids from Jan. 9 to 23, 2023. The Coats4Kids drive collected 2004 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm.

More than 38 drop-off locations were available around the state where area residents made a difference in their local community by donating new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. Donations were provided to 17 schools and 9 nonprofits across the state.

“When everyone is brought in on the same goal, it goes further than you’d expect. The coats that we give are something that kids can call their own.” Education Alliance AmeriCorps Mentor, Khalik Davis Little girl tries on a new coat at Coats4Kids drop off location at Man Middle School in Logan County

The Coats4Kids drive is part of a national effort through One Warm Coat. Last year, more than 7.3 million coats were distributed across North America to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s Coat Drive program.