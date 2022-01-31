Cody Johnson set to perform at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Country singer Cody Johnson is scheduled to perform in August at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia.

Officials with the state fair announced the news on Monday, January 31, 2022. Johnson is scheduled to perform on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said Johnson is one of the best in Country music today.

“We are excited to be bringing him to the stage as one of the first announcements for the 2022 concert series,” Collins said.

Tickets will only be available through ETIX. There are no plans to sell tickets at the State Fair Box Office until later in the upcoming spring. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm or Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:00 am.

