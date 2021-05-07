Gov. Justice announces June 20 target date for removal of mask mandates

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

In a major step towards a return to normal, Governor Jim Justice announced West Virginia’s birthday, June 20, 2021, as a target date for the removal of all mask mandates relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes based from advice from the medical experts within the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.

“Wouldn’t it be great to celebrate this great state’s birthday by taking off these masks,” Justice said.

As his Friday morning press briefing went on, Gov, Justice continued to go through the West Virginians to pass away from COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the Mountain State have risen to 2,719.

“Do not let these people fade away and parish,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice went on to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. There were 339 new cases reported by the DHHR. The total number of cases in WV are now at 155,680. There were another 438 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus, putting that total up to 145,886.

The active case total continues to drop, now sitting at 7,075. This is a 105 case decrease in the last 24 hours. The daily percent positive rose back up to 4.16, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.14 percent.

In a vaccination update, Governor Justice said the DHHR is reporting 1,561,480 total vaccine doses have been received in the Mountain State, with 84.0 percent of these doses being administered across the state. There are 725,077 people that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 616,709 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Long-term care facilities are experiencing 16 outbreaks statewide. Correctional Centers have seen a drop in positive cases, with four positive cases among inmates and 12 cases in staff members. There are nine outbreaks in churches across seven different counties. Greenbrier County is included in the counties with church outbreaks.

In closing, Governor Justice urged recovered West Virginians to donate blood in order to help those fighting the virus. Gov. Justice encouraged all residents to keep up the fight against this virus, while pushing for all to continue getting tested.