Community Connections brings light to Mental Wellness Month

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Community Connections in Princeton is putting a focus on mental health.

They work with other mental health organizations including the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center and Help and Hope West Virginia. Dr. Jamie Styons with Community Connections says there are multiple valuable resources around Mercer and surrounding counties to combat mental illnesses.

Dr. Styons said it’s okay to not be okay, but everyone should have someone to confide in.

“Folks like to kind of hold things in, keep to themselves, and that’s when you really want to look to somebody. Find out if they’re okay. Any rapid change of habits or even progression change of habits, that’s not normal for somebody. You always want to check to make sure they’re okay,” Dr. Styons said.

For anyone struggling with mental wellness, call or text 1-844-HELP 4 WV. Support staff is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.