BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The 140-year-old law banning abortion in West Virginia is now on-hold after a circuit court judge in Kanawha county granted a preliminary injunction against the law.

That means, for now, abortions can be performed legally in West Virginia.

The state’s only abortion clinic, the women’s health center in Charleston, is once again scheduling appointments for abortions.

For some in the community, news of the judge’s decision was something they’d been hoping to hear since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“A person’s personal choice that they make for their medical decisions and what’s best for them should be left in the hands of the individual and their medical providers,” Kara Cox told 59News.

But not everyone we spoke to felt the same way.

“I’m a Christian so I don’t believe in abortion,” said Judy Hanna. “But I think there should be a little bit of leeway for those that it’s detrimental to their health.”

Tuesday afternoon, the state took its first legal action in response to the circuit court’s ruling.

Republican State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a motion for a stay of injunction, which could potentially stop abortions from being legal while the appeal process plays out.

Morrisey said in a statement: “We believe it’s critical to file for an immediate stay in light of this flawed decision and seek this emergency measure to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”

It is unclear how long it could take for the appeals process to play out, but Attorney General Morrisey has already said he plans to appeal the decision all the way to the state supreme court, if necessary.