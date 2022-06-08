NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, friends, family, colleagues and community members have gathered to say goodbye to a Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Tom Baker’s viewing will take place Wednesday, June 8 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Summersville Armory and Conference Center. The funeral will start at 5:00 p.m.

13 News will have multiple reporters in Summersville, and we will live stream the service right here in this web story.

On Sunday, first responders and community members escorted Deputy Baker from Charleston back home to Summersville.

Nicholas County Sheriff William F. Nunley and Chief Paul Kutcher stood to salute Deputy Baker as the procession entered Nicholas County. The Department asked anyone that wished to do so to line the roadway on the berm from Powells Mtn. to Summersville. There were multiple flags held in honor as people stood by to pay their respects.

A candlelight vigil was also held on the Nicholas County Courthouse lawn on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Department asked that the community bring candles and stand with them as they remembered Deputy Baker.

On the evening of Friday, June 3, Deputy Baker, Cpl. J. Ellison and three others responded to a complaint about destruction of property in the Birch River area. A criminal complaint states deputies were advised the two suspects, Kelly and Richie Holcomb were allegedly “held up in a camper with a possible 9mm AR-15.”

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies pursued the two suspects and discharged a taser before the suspects began firing at the officers. Deputy Tom Baker was struck in the back, and Cpl. J. Ellison was shot in the leg. Deputy Baker was killed, and Cpl. J. Ellison was treated and released.

One of the suspects, Ritchie Holcomb was also killed.

The complaint states that Kelly was taken into custody around 8:26 p.m. The camper was then cleared for officers’ safety. Authorities say they then found Holcomb dead near the rear of the RV and allegedly in possession of a semi-automatic assault-style rifle.