Concord Charlie predicts six more weeks of winter

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Following the official holiday, some in Mercer County continued a long standing Groundhog tradition of their own.

Concord University hosted their annual Groundhog Breakfast on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, where attendees gathered to hear what Concord Charlie forecasts for the remainder of the season. This year’s Grand Groundhog Watcher is the university’s new football head coach, David Walker, who said he had many jobs, but not like this one.

“This is a first,” Walker said. “I’m very proud to be part of the Concord Charlie tradition, and [I’m] just excited to be here.”

Contrary to Punxsutawney Phil, Concord Charlie saw his shadow, which predicts six more weeks of winter.