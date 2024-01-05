ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s first college Esports team dominated the competition and secured the National Championship dub!

Concord University’s Esports Maroon Team recently secured a national championship with the team captain, Will Jackson, at the helm. The team competed against Brewton-Parker College on December 13, 2023, at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Elite Division.

The team consisted of Ethan Tucker, Chase Koger, and team captain Will Jackson. The team competed in a video game known as Rocket League, a competitive game that operates like soccer but has the use of tricked-out cars to maneuver the ball.

“Going into the season, the staff and I were pretty confident that this young and new roster of mostly unheard-of or overlooked players was going to come out and show they mean business. When we went 7-1 in ECAC regular season only losing to Brewton Parker College, we knew who we had to prepare for in the playoffs. It was clear in the Grand Finals who was better prepared for that match, which allowed us to take home the victory. I am proud of the guys and can’t wait for them to run it back during the spring season.” Austin Clay, Concord University’s Esports Director

Students are given the opportunity to work with experienced, professionals in the Esports field thanks to Concord offering a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies-Esports. Several positions exists in the world of Esports beyond being a skilled gamer and Concord University’s new program helps to guide students into the world of Esports.

For more information on Concord’s Esports team, visit their website.