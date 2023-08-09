CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are many places in West Virginia with low light pollution, which makes it an excellent state to go stargazing.
Although certain constellations in the Northern Hemisphere are visible all year round like Ursa Major (Big Dipper), Ursa Minor (Little Dipper), and Draco, many more of them change over the course of the year due to the earth’s axial tilt.
Below is a list of the most notable constellations and where you can find them in the sky at 10 p.m. EST. Some of the more in-between constellations will be listed with cardinal directions. You can follow the links on each different constellation to learn more about its significance. You can also visit Sky & Telescope for a full view of the night sky on any date or time you choose.
August
- Facing north: Cassiopeia the Queen, Ursa Major the Great Bear (NW)
- Facing east: Pegasus the Winged Horse, Aquarius the Water Bearer, Capricornus the Sea-goat (SE)
- Facing south: Sagittarius the Archer, Scorpius the Scorpion, Libra the Scales (SW)
- Facing west: Virgo the Maiden
- Overhead: Cepheus the King (N), Ursa Minor the Lesser Bear (N), Draco the Dragon, Cygnus the Swan (E), Aquila the Eagle (S), Hercules, Boötes the Herdsmen
September
- Facing north: Ursa Major, Perseus the Hero (NE)
- Facing east: Aries the Ram, Pisces the Fish
- Facing south: Aquarius, Capricornus, Sagittarius
- Facing west: Serpens the Snake, Boötes
- Overhead: Pegasus (E), Cassiopeia (NE), Cepheus, Draco, Hercules (W), Lyra the Harp, Aquila (S), Cygnus
October
- Facing north: Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Auriga the Charioteer (NE)
- Facing east: Taurus the Bull, Pisces, Perseus
- Facing south: Aquarius, Capricornus, Aquila (SE)
- Facing west: Sagittarius (SW), Hercules, Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown
- Overhead: Cassiopeia, Cepheus, Cygnus, Pegasus, Lyra