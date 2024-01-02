CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Beginning Jan. 1, the price you pay for insulin will drop significantly thanks to West Virginia Senate Bill 577.

SB 577 reduces the copay cap of a 30-day supply of insulin from $100 to $35, with the inclusion of the costs of diabetic equipment being capped at $100 without a prescription.

Specific diabetic equipment included in this bill includes:

Blood glucose test strips

Glucometers

Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM)

Lancets

Lancing devices or insulin syringes used to cure, diagnose, mitigate, prevent or treat diabetes or low blood sugar

The bill does not include insulin pumps.

West Virginia is the first state in the country to utilize an aggregate pay on insulin. 12 News spoke with West Virginia State Senator Mike Oliverio (R—Monongalia) on the bill’s significance to the state.

“Studies show that West Virginia leads the nation of people with diabetes and so we’re trying to provide relief to people who are diabetic, financial relief. We want them to be able to get the insulin at a price that they can afford and take that insulin and protect themselves and have quality of life that without the insulin they won’t have,” said Senator Oliverio.

More than 16 percent of West Virginia’s population has been diagnosed with diabetes, alongside an estimated 12,377 individuals being diagnosed annually, according to recent studies.

In addition to Senate Bill 577, back in April, Senator Jim Justice signed approval of South Korean insulin manufacturer, UNDBIO, to develop a manufacturing plant in Morgantown. Currently, UNDBIO is in phase 2 of 3 with the FDA and will lease property from WVU.

“As a major economic development project in West Virginia, like the South Korean company building a plant to produce insulin, there are things that we can do as a state legislature and throughout state economic development office to help this company be successful and what I’d like to see us do is ask in return that this company offer insulin products to West Virginians at reduced price,” said Senator Oliverio.

An even greater reduction of insulin prices for West Virginians is among the hopes with the development of UNBIO.