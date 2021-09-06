(Stacker) – Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door.
Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in West Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Here are the 50 West Virginia Counties the most concerned about climate change.
#50. Boone County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.1%
— 4.1% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%
– Total population: 17,825
#49. Taylor County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.5%
— 3.5% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%
– Total population: 13,479
#48. Nicholas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.5%
— 3.4% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.5%
– Total population: 20,197
#47. Logan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.7%
— 3.1% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
– Total population: 26,811
#46. Wetzel County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.7%
— 3.0% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%
– Total population: 12,436
#45. Lincoln County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.7%
— 2.9% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
– Total population: 16,342
#44. Mason County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.9%
— 2.6% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 38.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 29.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.6%
– Total population: 21,330
#43. Pleasants County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.2%
— 2.0% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 38.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 28.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%
– Total population: 6,076
#42. Wayne County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.3%
— 1.8% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.5%
– Total population: 32,070
#41. Webster County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.6%
— 1.1% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
– Total population: 6,797
#40. Raleigh County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.7%
— 1.0% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%
– Total population: 60,316
#39. Calhoun County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.9%
— 0.6% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
– Total population: 5,918
#38. Tucker County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.9%
— 0.6% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
– Total population: 5,865
#37. McDowell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.1%
— 0.1% lower than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
– Total population: 15,275
#36. Putnam County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.5%
— 0.6% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
– Total population: 43,814
#35. Hampshire County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.5%
— 0.6% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%
– Total population: 18,887
#34. Mercer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.5%
— 0.7% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%
– Total population: 48,049
#33. Tyler County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.6%
— 0.8% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%
– Total population: 7,142
#32. Monroe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.8%
— 1.3% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%
– Total population: 10,797
#31. Marshall County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%
— 1.5% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
– Total population: 25,324
#30. Lewis County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%
— 1.9% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%
– Total population: 12,774
#29. Mineral County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.5%
— 2.6% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%
– Total population: 21,711
#28. Wood County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%
— 3.1% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%
– Total population: 67,534
#27. Hardy County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%
— 3.6% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%
– Total population: 10,997
#26. Jackson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%
— 3.7% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
– Total population: 22,723
#25. Brooke County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.1%
— 3.9% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 45.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
– Total population: 18,653
#24. Hancock County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 4.1% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
– Total population: 23,959
#23. Braxton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.3%
— 4.4% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
– Total population: 11,422
#22. Preston County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%
— 4.5% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
– Total population: 27,289
#21. Roane County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%
— 4.6% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
– Total population: 11,123
#20. Morgan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 4.8% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
– Total population: 14,329
#19. Doddridge County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 4.9% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
– Total population: 7,131
#18. Clay County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%
— 5.1% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
– Total population: 6,798
#17. Greenbrier County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%
— 5.3% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 28,352
#16. Pocahontas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%
— 5.3% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
– Total population: 7,051
#15. Summers County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%
— 5.7% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 10,777
#14. Harrison County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%
— 5.8% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 53,546
#13. Upshur County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.1%
— 6.0% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
– Total population: 19,640
#12. Randolph County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.8%
— 7.4% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
– Total population: 23,500
#11. Fayette County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%
— 7.9% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 34,994
#10. Gilmer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%
— 8.8% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 6,983
#9. Barbour County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%
— 9.1% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
– Total population: 13,360
#8. Ohio County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%
— 10.6% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
– Total population: 34,416
#7. Pendleton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 10.7% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 5,787
#6. Marion County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%
— 11.3% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
– Total population: 45,175
#5. Berkeley County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%
— 13.4% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
– Total population: 86,534
#4. Cabell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%
— 15.2% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
– Total population: 76,401
#3. Kanawha County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%
— 19.3% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
– Total population: 148,149
#2. Jefferson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.4%
— 20.7% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
– Total population: 43,461
#1. Monongalia County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.1%
— 24.3% higher than West Virginia average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
– Total population: 88,101