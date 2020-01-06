Couple in jail on drug charges following traffic stop in Fayette County

VICTOR, WV (WVNS) — A couple is in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

While on patrol, deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Victor area on Sunday, January 5, 2020. After searching the vehicle, they found methamphetamine in multiple bags and a glass container.

The driver, John Sasnette, of Applegrove, Mason County, and the passenger, Garnet Finchum, of Tennessee, were arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Sasnette was also facing several traffic offenses.

