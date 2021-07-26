Coupon books now available for WV state parks

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Coupon books are now available offering discounts on lodging, dining, activities and merchandise at West Virginia state parks.

The coupon books cost $25 and are available for purchase online and at park and forest gift shops around the state.

Among the offers are 30 percent off lodging at a state park; a 50 percent discount on a second Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour when a first one is purchased; 30% off any item at any state park gift shop, and 15 percent off any breakfast, lunch or dinner for two at Tygart Lake State Park’s Lodge Restaurant.

Coupon books ordered online will be mailed within three business days.