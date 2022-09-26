CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY/AP) — Court dates for the last two defendants accused of conspiring to commit first degree murder in the death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger at USP Hazelton in 2018 have been set after Sean McKinnon, 36, was arraigned Friday.

Heavily-redacted records from the Federal Bureau of Investigation released last year show the agency recruited Bulger as an informant, though while he was alive, Bulger repeatedly denied ever working with the FBI.

McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while, allegedly, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, and Paul DeCologero, 48 beat Bulger to death in the federal corrections facility located in Preston County.

Geas is scheduled for an initial appearance, arraignment, and detention hearing on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m., at the Clarksburg, West Virginia, point of holding court, according to court records from the Northern District of West Virginia, and DeCologero is scheduled for an initial appearance, arraignment, and detention hearing on Oct. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Clarksburg, West Virginia, point of holding court.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Kleeh.

Geas was sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for his roles in several violent crimes, including the 2003 killing of Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, a Genovese crime family boss in Springfield, Massachusetts. He remains at Hazelton.

DeCologero was in an organized crime gang led by his uncle in Massachusetts and was convicted of buying heroin that was used to try to kill a teenage girl his uncle wanted dead because he feared she would betray the crew to the police. He is no longer being held in Hazelton.