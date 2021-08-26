COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 13 additional deaths, more than 1,400 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, August 26, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting an additional 1,448 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in West Virginia now sits at 183,354.

There were 13 new deaths confirmed in this morning’s update, putting the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 at 3,049. The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Monroe County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Marion County, and a 66-year old male from Pocahontas County.

“This is another solemn day for West Virginia as we experience more deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to these families for their loss. Please take every precaution to slow the spread of this disease including vaccination.”

WVDHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard – August 26, 2021

There were 1,011 new active cases reported by the DHHR. The total number of active cases is currently up to 12,736. The daily percent positive dropped down to 8.87 percent, while the cumulative percent positive rose to 5.11 percent.

One new breakthrough death was confirmed, making that 66 breakthrough deaths in total. With 218 additional breakthrough cases this morning, there is currently a total of 4,417 breakthrough cases across West Virginia.

There was no increase in Delta Variant cases across our local counties since the last update. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Raleigh: 75

Greenbrier: 49

Mercer: 45

Fayette: 28

Monroe: 21

Summers: 10

McDowell: 9

Pocahontas: 9

Wyoming: 7

McDowell County has moved from red to orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System. Pocahontas County, which was green yesterday, is now colored yellow.

WVDHHR’s County Alert System – August 26, 2021

TOTAL CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,839), Berkeley (14,191), Boone (2,358), Braxton (1,175), Brooke (2,381), Cabell (10,142), Calhoun (450), Clay (641), Doddridge (693), Fayette (4,020), Gilmer (983), Grant (1,393), Greenbrier (3,199), Hampshire (2,098), Hancock (2,999), Hardy (1,703), Harrison (6,879), Jackson (2,488), Jefferson (5,207), Kanawha (17,231), Lewis (1,640), Lincoln (1,809), Logan (3,658), Marion (5,151), Marshall (3,978), Mason (2,385), McDowell (1,856), Mercer (5,824), Mineral (3,207), Mingo (3,082), Monongalia (10,050), Monroe (1,404), Morgan (1,418), Nicholas (2,177), Ohio (4,775), Pendleton (785), Pleasants (1,029), Pocahontas (775), Preston (3,161), Putnam (5,974), Raleigh (7,949), Randolph (3,384), Ritchie (831), Roane (790), Summers (950), Taylor (1,480), Tucker (632), Tyler (884), Upshur (2,492), Wayne (3,649), Webster (693), Wetzel (1,689), Wirt (505), Wood (8,825), Wyoming (2,393).

There are currently 909,797 people that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of this morning, the DHHR is reporting 797,254 West Virginians are fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.