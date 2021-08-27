COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 184 new breakthrough cases, Raleigh County surpasses 8,000 total cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s leading health officials are continuing to push the COVID-19 vaccine as the best defense against the virus, as the more contagious Delta Variant comes into the picture.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,328 news cases in Friday morning’s update. The total number cases now sits at 184,682. With 184 new breakthrough cases, the total number of people with at least one vaccine dose to receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis is now at 4,601. There were five additional deaths added to the death toll. The total number of deaths has now reached 3,054. The DHHR confirmed three new breakthrough deaths, putting that total up to 69.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Roane County, a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 36-year old female from Morgan County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all state residents who have not yet received their vaccine to schedule an appointment.

WVDHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard – August 27, 2021

The total number of active cases in WV increased by 1,030 cases. The active cases total is now up to 13,766. The daily percent positive rose back up to 10.94 percent, while the cumulative percent positive slightly increased to 5.13 percent.

There was no increase in Delta Variant cases across our local counties since the Thursday’s update. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Raleigh: 59

Mercer: 49

Greenbrier: 45

Fayette: 34

Wyoming: 29

McDowell: 21

Monroe: 13

Summers: 13

Pocahontas: 1

Pocahontas has moved from yellow back to green on the DHHR’s County Alert System.

WVDHHR’s County Alert System – August 27, 2021

TOTAL CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,873), Berkeley (14,231), Boone (2,385), Braxton (1,190), Brooke (2,384), Cabell (10,221), Calhoun (462), Clay (649), Doddridge (701), Fayette (4,054), Gilmer (984), Grant (1,400), Greenbrier (3,244), Hampshire (2,109), Hancock (3,016), Hardy (1,715), Harrison (6,940), Jackson (2,493), Jefferson (5,231), Kanawha (17,365), Lewis (1,662), Lincoln (1,823), Logan (3,680), Marion (5,190), Marshall (3,998), Mason (2,398), McDowell (1,877), Mercer (5,873), Mineral (3,233), Mingo (3,094), Monongalia (10,084), Monroe (1,417), Morgan (1,419), Nicholas (2,197), Ohio (4,801), Pendleton (790), Pleasants (1,032), Pocahontas (776), Preston (3,177), Putnam (6,004), Raleigh (8,008), Randolph (3,445), Ritchie (842), Roane (802), Summers (963), Taylor (1,494), Tucker (638), Tyler (899), Upshur (2,522), Wayne (3,668), Webster (698), Wetzel (1,701), Wirt (508), Wood (8,900), Wyoming (2,422).

According to the DHHR, there are 912,198 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of this morning, there are 798,621 West Virginians fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.