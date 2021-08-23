COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports more than 10,000 active cases, daily percent positive rises to 11.44 percent

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Monday, August 23, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting vast increases in multiple categories this morning.

There was an increase of 2,486 total positive COVID-19 cases since last Friday’s update, putting the total number of cases up to 180,019. Of these cases, there are 3,926 breakthrough cases, which equals .44 percent of vaccinated West Virginians. The DHHR confirmed eight new deaths this morning. The total number of deaths have risen to 3,016, with 62 breakthrough deaths across WV.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, and a 62-year old female from Logan County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”

WVDHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard – Monday, August 23, 2021

Active cases in West Virginia rose by 1,677 over the weekend. The active case total has now reached 10,543. The cumulative percent positive rose slightly to 5.06 percent, while the daily percent positive saw a more significant rise, climbing to 11.44 percent.

There was no increase in Delta Variant cases across our local counties since Friday. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases across the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 68

Greenbrier: 68

McDowell: 45

Mercer: 95

Monroe: 25

Pocahontas: 9

Raleigh: 115

Summers: 10

Wyoming: 61

Summers and Fayette Counties are colored orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System. All other local counties are in the red.

WVDHHR’s County Alert System – Monday, August 23, 2021

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,783), Berkeley (14,008), Boone (2,321), Braxton (1,140), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (9,940), Calhoun (430), Clay (619), Doddridge (685), Fayette (3,956), Gilmer (965), Grant (1,383), Greenbrier (3,108), Hampshire (2,070), Hancock (2,974), Hardy (1,670), Harrison (6,756),Jackson (2,451), Jefferson (5,136), Kanawha (16,873), Lewis (1,605), Lincoln (1,776), Logan (3,577), Marion (5,072), Marshall (3,928), Mason (2,335), McDowell (1,829), Mercer (5,727), Mineral (3,158), Mingo (3,019), Monongalia (9,970), Monroe (1,340), Morgan (1,385), Nicholas (2,111), Ohio (4,714), Pendleton (760), Pleasants (1,018), Pocahontas (759), Preston (3,100), Putnam (5,888), Raleigh (7,783), Randolph (3,255), Ritchie (815), Roane (765), Summers (924), Taylor (1,453), Tucker (609), Tyler (844), Upshur (2,435), Wayne (3,589), Webster (663), Wetzel (1,657), Wirt (496), Wood (8,690), Wyoming (2,355).

When it comes to vaccines, there have been 1,764,950 total vaccines received by West Virginia. Of these doses, 93.4 percent of them have been administered. There are 903,861 people that have received at least one dose, while 793,844 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.