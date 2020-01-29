UPDATE: I-77 South fully reopened after crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — 1/29/2020 8:34 a.m. UPDATE: On Twitter, 511 Southern West Virginia stated all lanes were cleared in the area.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are responding to an auto accident on the West Virginia Turnpike.

On Twitter, West Virginia 511 reported the accident at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The crash happened on I-77 South at mile marker 60.5, shutting down the left lane.

Turnpike dispatchers confirmed there were no injuries.

