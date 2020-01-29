UPDATE: I-77 South fully reopened after crash

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — 1/29/2020 8:34 a.m. UPDATE: On Twitter, 511 Southern West Virginia stated all lanes were cleared in the area.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are responding to an auto accident on the West Virginia Turnpike.

On Twitter, West Virginia 511 reported the accident at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The crash happened on I-77 South at mile marker 60.5, shutting down the left lane.

Turnpike dispatchers confirmed there were no injuries.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"
WVNS 59News