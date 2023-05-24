CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — One of the most famous comedians of all-time is making his way to the Mountain State very soon.

According to a release, Dave Chappelle will be coming to Charleston’s Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Chappelle, the star and creator of “Chappelle’s Show”, won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. He has earned more than 30 nominations and awards for much of his work throughout his prestigious career. For three years, from 2018 to 2020, Chappelle also took home hardware for the Grammy for the Best Comedy Album.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2 PM. Tickets can be purchased through TicketMaster.com or at the Coliseum Box Office.

