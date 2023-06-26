CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mark your calendars, because for one day in August, if you eat at one of seven Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) restaurants in West Virginia, part of the sales go to the family of fallen West Virginia State Police Trooper Cory Maynard.
Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed in an ambush in Mingo County on June 2. He was 37 years old.
All day on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 15% of sales at select BWW locations will go to Maynard’s wife and two children, according to a store representative.
A poster for the event shared by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department said that BWW stores in West Virginia that are owned by Grube, Inc are participating, which includes the following locations:
- 45 Betten Ct. in Bridgeport
- 4 Northside Dr. in Buckhannon
- 1098 Suncrest Town Centre in Morgantown
- 8735 University Town Centre in Morgantown
- 2501 Mountaineer Blvd. in Charleston
- 70 Nitro Market Pl. in Cross Lanes
- 214 Crossroads Dr. in Beckley
“To remember Cory’s life and help his family, we are asking for your support,” the flyer said.
According to Google, the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Bridgeport is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, and and all the other participating locations are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.