CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mark your calendars, because for one day in August, if you eat at one of seven Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) restaurants in West Virginia, part of the sales go to the family of fallen West Virginia State Police Trooper Cory Maynard.

Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed in an ambush in Mingo County on June 2. He was 37 years old.

Sgt. Cory Maynard (Courtesy West Virginia State Police)

All day on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 15% of sales at select BWW locations will go to Maynard’s wife and two children, according to a store representative.

A poster for the event shared by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department said that BWW stores in West Virginia that are owned by Grube, Inc are participating, which includes the following locations:

45 Betten Ct. in Bridgeport

4 Northside Dr. in Buckhannon

1098 Suncrest Town Centre in Morgantown

8735 University Town Centre in Morgantown

2501 Mountaineer Blvd. in Charleston

70 Nitro Market Pl. in Cross Lanes

214 Crossroads Dr. in Beckley

“To remember Cory’s life and help his family, we are asking for your support,” the flyer said.

According to Google, the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Bridgeport is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, and and all the other participating locations are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.