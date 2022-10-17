CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The deadline is nearing for West Virginians to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Whether you’re a first-time voter, have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted or want to update your party affiliation, those changes must be made by Tuesday, Oct. 18 to go into effect for the upcoming election.

The fastest way to ensure your registration is updated—something to keep in mind this close to the deadline—is to register or change your address online. For this, you’ll need your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card on hand and you’ll need to know the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You can also print and fill out an application, and deliver it to your county clerk’s office by mail or in person. If it’s sent by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office. So if you’re planning on mailing your application, make sure you get it to the post office in time for it to be postmarked by Oct. 18.

Click here to find out where your county clerk is located if you need to hand-deliver it.

Those who are 17 years old as of Oct. 18, but who will turn 18 by Nov. 8 can register to vote in the 2022 General Election.

If you need to check your voter registration to ensure it’s still correct, click here.

If you’re preparing to vote and want to do some research on which candidates you can vote for, West Virginia has a voter map available where you can type in your address to get a look at your sample ballot and find your polling place: