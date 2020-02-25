Democratic Headquarters will be opening up in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new Democratic Headquarters will be opening up on Mercer Street in Princeton.

A grand opening for the new headquarter will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments and live music will be happening during the grand opening.

The following day, an open house is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guest can enjoy popcorn and hot dogs throughout the day.

The Mercer County Democratic Headquarters and Event Center will serve as an operations center for Democratic candidates from Mercer County and West Virginia.

Volunteers who work for candidates in the upcoming 2020 election will have a place to train and support candidates.

Voters are encouraged to stop by the headquarters to pick up yard signs and other candidate materials. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can contact Doris Irwin at dorisirwinmobile@yahoo.com.

The West Virginia Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Early begins April 29, 2020 and runs through May 9, 2020.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is May 6, 2020. Teens who will be 18 by Election Day, November 3, 2020, are eligible to vote in both the primary and the general elections. They must register to vote by April 12, 2020.

You can visit WV Secretary of State website to register to vote.