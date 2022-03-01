HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars after reportedly admitting to deputies he was selling drugs.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies were called to a home on Mitchell Lane in Hilltop on February 27, 2022, for an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. While at the home, Anthony Tegeder, 36 of Hilltop, gave deputies permission to enter the home. Inside, deputies reportedly found large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Tegeder reportedly admitted he was selling the drugs found in the home. He is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Tegeder is now being held in the Southern Regional Jail.