MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins announced his new Assistant Coach on Monday, January 16, 2023.

DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at WVU.

“Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins said. “He has a great amount of experience from being the national player of the year in high school, to the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, to the NBA and to a 16-year professional basketball career. He’s extremely well-liked by former players, coaches and fans alike. He has a tremendous presence in the Washington, D.C. area, being one of the most-recognized athletes to come out of there in a long time. I’m thrilled that he’s joining our program and look forward to him getting on the court.” – WVU Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins

Johnson, a native of Washington, D.C., comes to West Virginia from the University of Cincinnati, where he has served as Director of Player Development for the men’s basketball program since May 2021. In that role, he oversaw individual development plans for the Bearcats and coordinated details related to connecting with former players.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the players and staff. I can’t wait to get started to help this basketball program.” – DerMarr Johnson

Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures adopted by the University for new hires are complete.