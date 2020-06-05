Despite rumors, city of Hinton anticipates peaceful demonstrations on Monday

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — In Hinton, WV two peaceful demonstrations are scheduled for the evening of Monday, June 8, 2020.

Organizers said they hope rumors of potential riots don’t put a damper on the events. Mayor Joe Blankenship said he is aware of the rumors swirling around — some saying a group of bikers might come to the city to set fire and cause destruction.

While he does not believe there is any truth to it, Blankenship said local law enforcement is aware and prepared to protect protesters and the community if anything goes wrong.

“They do not want anything but a peaceful protest, that’s all they want and they have asked for the police to be present as well,” said Blankenship. “They would rather not have outsiders coming in as well, they want to just keep it local as a peaceful protest, and as the Mayor I respect that.”

The protests will start at five Monday evening and will go past seven.

They will be held at Monument park and City park.