CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) recently announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, June 26, 2023, through Friday, June 30, 2023, or until all money is used. This program helps eligible residents pay energy bills. Residents who use gas or electricity must provide a shut-off notice in order to be eligible. Those using other sources may qualify for assistance if their energy fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Households that received this program’s funding benefits must verify that the funding was used for energy for their home by submitting a current receipt with their application. If this is not provided, denial of the application may occur.

Eligibility for this program and its benefits are based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its home energy bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and prove to be in an emergency if their energy source gets cut off.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP FY 2023 are listed below:

For each additional person, add $590.

Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible, although their might be financial exceptions.

Social Security and Veterans income will be excluded for the current LIEAP application period.

To apply, you can go to your local DHHR office. A list of local offices may be found at http://www.dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Documents/DHHR.BCF.LocalOffices.pdf.