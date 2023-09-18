CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health recently announced the launch of the West Virginia State Health Assessment survey.

The goal of this assessment is to get a better understanding of the well-being of West Virginians. This survey is used to analyze the current health status, needs, and factors that contribute to health outcomes within the communities of the Mountain State. When the factors contributing are figured out, they can be used to make the communities better and improve when it comes to the health and well-being of the residents in the State.

“This survey is an opportunity for West Virginians to contribute to improving the health of our state. We want to understand the strengths, health status, and concerns of your community so that we can implement real public health action to address your health priorities. This is the first step in creating real change to improve health outcomes in West Virginia,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

The State Health Assessment Survey is available through October 9, 2023.

For more information about the assessment survey, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/publichealthquality/statepublichealthassessment/Pages/default.aspx and if you would like to participate, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/32ZRWPC.