CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia DHHR, Bureau for Public Health, along with local health departments, confirmed the state’s first case of salmonella in an infant as a result of recalled powdered infant formula.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC announced they were investigating four complaints of infant illness related to products produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility located in Sturgis, Michigan.

The complaints were received from September 6, 2021 to December 18, 2021. Complaints included three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants. Cronobacter is a type of bacteria that can cause severe, life-threatening infections such as sepsis or meningitis.

All infants were hospitalized, with one death.

The CDC said these bacteria can cause severe foodborne illness in infants with newborns being especially high risk. According to the DHHR, symptoms of sepsis and meningitis include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements.

Parents or caregivers should avoid recalled products, and upon noticing any of these symptoms in their children should seek immediate medical care, according to Dr. Ayne Amjad.

“Parents and caregivers with infants on formula should immediately review the formula to ensure they are not using a recalled product. They should seek immediate medical care if their infant has consumed recalled formula and is experiencing signs and symptoms of Cronobacter or Salmonella infection: diarrhea, poor feeding, irritability, vomiting, or blood in their stool.” Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health

Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of powdered infant formula from Similac, Alimentum or EleCare with the following product codes which can be found on the container:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and

the code contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is April 1, 2022 (APR 2022) or later.

These products are widely distributed across the United States. Formulas matching the codes above could be contaminated with the bacteria.

Healthcare providers and health departments are encouraged to report any confirmed cases of Cronobacter or Salmonella to the DHHR’s Office of Epidemiological and Preventive Services at 304-558-5358, extension 2.

To check if a lot number is part of the recall, go to https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html.