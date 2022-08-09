The number, which launched July 16, will immediately connect callers with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and licensed, trained counselors. (WIVB)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is praising the successful Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number change.

On July 16, 2022, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, changed to a three digit number 988. Since the change, 855 calls have been received.

“The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. With options for using 988 through voice calls, chat, and text, individuals can receive the help they need in the way that is most convenient and comfortable.” Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is operated in West Virginia by First Choice Services and funded by the Bureau for Behavioral Health. Funding for the number change was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

For more information on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, visit their website.