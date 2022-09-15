FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service plans.

A household qualifies for ACP if an individual in the household participates in one of the following programs:

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

Medicaid

WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children)

Supplemental Security Income

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision schools

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Applicants may need to show a card, letter, or official document as proof of participation in one of these programs when applying for ACP.

Residents whose income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines also qualify for ACP.

In addition to the monthly internet discount, ACP provides a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Applicants should visit fcc.gov/acp to submit an application online or print out a mail-in application.

For questions related to eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at 877-384-2575.