CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health recently gave a grant to the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition to help manage the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Support Program.

This law was approved and signed by Governor Jim Justice, in which $1 million was awarded to help with pregnant women and families with babies.

“I am proud that the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition has been selected to manage the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Support Program. This program will provide much-needed support to pregnant women and families with infants, and I am confident that the Pregnancy Center Coalition will do an excellent job of administering it,” said Governor Justice.

“We are pleased to join Gov. Justice in supporting a program that will provide medical care, parenting and life-skills education, financial assistance, baby supplies, and other material assistance. Partners like the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition are vital to strengthening our ongoing efforts to promote the health of children and families in West Virginia,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

“We commend Governor Jim Justice and the many state legislators who recognized the need of our state to support pregnant women and families with practical help as they seek to provide safe and loving care for West Virginia infants,” said Jenny Entsminger, Executive Director of the WV Pregnancy Center Coalition.

Any funding from this program will go towards helping all pregnancy, maternity, and adoption centers or organizations.