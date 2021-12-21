DHHR to send $400 to those part of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients will receive a one-time payment at the end of December. Are you eligible?

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, that TANF recipients who were active in the WV WORKS program in December 2021 and are eligible in January 2022 will receive the payment.

DHHR received the emergency funds as a part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The payment is credited to the member’s EBT card or whichever option was selected by the recipient. Payments are scheduled to occur around Thursday, December 28, 2021.

