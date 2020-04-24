Diner open for business as small grocery store

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – One diner chain is helping communities across the nation get groceries when the shelves are empty at major grocery stores.

Huddle House in Chapmanville, WV created a new grocery service called the “Huddle Market” for it’s customers to purchase their fresh produce.

Owner, Randy Kveton said, “The Market is actually what’s keeping the doors open, so this was not only to help the community, this was Huddle House corporate helping the community, but help the franchises as well.”

So far the service has been open for three weeks and has brought in over $1,600 with many options to choose from and that are reasonably priced.

“Huddle Market” Menu

“There’s zero contact for the most part, you call us, you order it, you come pick it up, we bring it to your car, you don’t get out, you don’t have to come in, you don’t have to deal with anything,” said Kveton.

There’s no wait and if they have the items in stock, no need for delayed pickup times.

If you would like to place an order for groceries, or order food for pickup, call (304) 855-2807 between restaurant hours 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.