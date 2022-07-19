CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced July 19, 2022 that services are currently offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage.

Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the up-to-date alert box before they visit any regional office or try to use the online services portal.

The mainframe outage is projected to be resolved today. If the issue is resolved, the DMV will resume normal business services. Vehicle registration renewals and title work are expected to be available this afternoon. Driver services, including license issuance, renewals, and testing, are expected to be operational later today.

This outage is affecting many state agencies, but the DMV has been affected the heaviest due to the nature of work and business transactions needed by citizens. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience to West Virginians.