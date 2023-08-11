FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Have you ever wanted to pet a snake and a turtle at the same time? The Natural Resource Office Tent in the West Virginia Building had both animals at their setup.

The Natural Resource Police have a mission to inform the public about the wildlife around them.

A corn snake and a box turtle were both on hand as demonstrations for visitors.

The public had the chance to pet and learn more about these creatures.

“Some people are on the spectrum; I mean I like snakes, but same people don’t. We have a box turtle as well as a corn snake who we’ve had with us for about a year,” said Dustin Allen.

The DNR will set up shop for the remainder of the fair with various activities for visitors.