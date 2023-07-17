WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Researched (WVDNR) recently shared a Facebook post asking for help.

WVDNR is conducting a survey of lightning bugs, fireflies, and glowworms on state parks, state forests, and, state rail trails.

Almost every West Virginian child remembers seeing the majestic flashing displays of fireflies growing up, but slowly their numbers are declining. Light pollution, habitat loss, and other factors are contributing to the loss of this mysterious insect.

There are 31 confirmed firefly and glow-worm species across the state, and many more are still to be discovered. Amazingly, each species has a unique flashing pattern that lights up the night.

The WVDNR is wanting to learn more about firefly species biodiversity and their distribution at West Virginia State Parks.

If you are staying overnight or visiting one this summer, enter data on their free online survey or by using the free Survey123 app any time you see fireflies displaying.

To use the app:

If taking the survey in the field or as part of a park naturalist program, you can download the Survey123 App for your iPhone or Android.

Then open this page on your smartphone and download the Light up West Virginia Survey to your Survey123 Appl

As data is sent via the survey it will be displayed on the map.

How do I know what I’m observing?

The WVDNR website states that before submitting your observations, watch the short training video to understand basic firefly flashing patterns and behavior.

There is also a downloadable, printable Quick Flash Guide for the Fireflies of West Virginia to become familiar with some of the known firefly species and the habitats they occupy.

How should I watch them at a State Park?

The WVDNR website states that all firefly species only come out at specific times of the year and display as adults for only a few weeks, so they encourage surveys at state parks throughout the year. They recommend visiting different locations within a state park since fireflies are habitat-specific. Some only come out at sunset, and others will wait until a specific time after dusk to start displaying.

Surveys at different times of the night will provide you with a totally different and unique experience.

To enjoy firefly displays to their full potential at state parks, here are a few simple rules to follow:

No artificial lighting, such as: flashlights

lanterns

car headlights

phones No flash photography. camera flashing disrupts displays and interferes with communication Stay on designated trails at all times walking off trail can destroy firefly habitats Do not capture fireflies. No smoking or perfume. Cover up for mosquito protection.

Firefly species come out at different times of the year and are dependent on habitat, so the WVDNR is encouraging multiple surveys throughout the year in different locations.

How can I help them at home?

You can create a firefly habitat!

To attract and conserve multiple species of fireflies in your backyard, you need to consider the needs of both the larvae and adults. Fireflies spend only a few weeks of their lives as adults, but they spend up to a year or more as larvae within leaf litter, soil, or under tree bark.

Fireflies have four basic needs: Water, Food, Shelter, and Protection. These needs can be met by:

Limiting ground-disturbing activities set aside a section or strip of your yard unmowed with natural features such as leaf litter and downed wood. Plant native flowers and grasses of varying heights. Protect the area from pesticides. Have a clean source of water or leave litter for moisture.

They offer additional Guidelines here.