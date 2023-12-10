GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Getting married is a sentimental time to show your love for your significant other in front of loved ones.

However, if you want a more intimate ceremony with just the two of you, you may be wondering if you need a witness.

According to state law codes, it was found that 29 states require at least one marriage witness. The Mountain State is not one of those.

West Virginia is one of 21 states that do not require witnesses to get married. You also do not need a marriage witness in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Virginia. However, you must have two people other than the wedding officiant to witness the marriage ceremony in Kentucky.

The purpose of the marriage witness is to observe the wedding ceremony while ensuring both parties are willing participants in the marriage. They are also responsible for signing the appropriate paperwork following the wedding.

Below is the full list of states and how many witnesses are needed to get married in each. States with an asterisk have certain scenarios or marriage license types that can change witness requirements.

State Witness Requirement Alabama None Alaska One Arizona Two Arkansas None California* One* Colorado* None* Connecticut None Delaware Two Florida* None* Georgia Two Hawaii None Idaho None Illinois None Indiana None Iowa One Kansas Two Kentucky Two Louisiana Two Maine Two Maryland None Massachusetts None Michigan Two Minnesota Two Mississippi None Missouri Two Montana Two Nebraska Two Nevada One New Hampshire None New Jersey One New Mexico Two New York One North Carolina Two North Dakota Two Ohio None Oklahoma Two Oregon Two Pennsylvania None Rhode Island Two South Carolina None South Dakota Two Tennessee None Texas None Utah Two Vermont None Virginia None Washington Two Washington D.C. None West Virginia None Wisconsin Two Wyoming Two

Anyone who is curious about marriage laws in their respective states can look for marriage requirements within their state law codes.