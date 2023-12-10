GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Getting married is a sentimental time to show your love for your significant other in front of loved ones.
However, if you want a more intimate ceremony with just the two of you, you may be wondering if you need a witness.
According to state law codes, it was found that 29 states require at least one marriage witness. The Mountain State is not one of those.
West Virginia is one of 21 states that do not require witnesses to get married. You also do not need a marriage witness in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Virginia. However, you must have two people other than the wedding officiant to witness the marriage ceremony in Kentucky.
The purpose of the marriage witness is to observe the wedding ceremony while ensuring both parties are willing participants in the marriage. They are also responsible for signing the appropriate paperwork following the wedding.
Below is the full list of states and how many witnesses are needed to get married in each. States with an asterisk have certain scenarios or marriage license types that can change witness requirements.
|State
|Witness Requirement
|Alabama
|None
|Alaska
|One
|Arizona
|Two
|Arkansas
|None
|California*
|One*
|Colorado*
|None*
|Connecticut
|None
|Delaware
|Two
|Florida*
|None*
|Georgia
|Two
|Hawaii
|None
|Idaho
|None
|Illinois
|None
|Indiana
|None
|Iowa
|One
|Kansas
|Two
|Kentucky
|Two
|Louisiana
|Two
|Maine
|Two
|Maryland
|None
|Massachusetts
|None
|Michigan
|Two
|Minnesota
|Two
|Mississippi
|None
|Missouri
|Two
|Montana
|Two
|Nebraska
|Two
|Nevada
|One
|New Hampshire
|None
|New Jersey
|One
|New Mexico
|Two
|New York
|One
|North Carolina
|Two
|North Dakota
|Two
|Ohio
|None
|Oklahoma
|Two
|Oregon
|Two
|Pennsylvania
|None
|Rhode Island
|Two
|South Carolina
|None
|South Dakota
|Two
|Tennessee
|None
|Texas
|None
|Utah
|Two
|Vermont
|None
|Virginia
|None
|Washington
|Two
|Washington D.C.
|None
|West Virginia
|None
|Wisconsin
|Two
|Wyoming
|Two
Anyone who is curious about marriage laws in their respective states can look for marriage requirements within their state law codes.