BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – As the winter weather starts to work its way out of the area, there will be more Division of Highways vehicles out on the road.

The spring season brings with it the opportunity for the Division of Highways make permanent repairs on potholes that formed during the winter.

According to the state DOH, their asphalt plants normally open up in late March or early April. This year a plant in St. Albans will open early, giving the state a chance to get a head start. Joe Pack, the WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer for Division operations said potholes are tricky to tackle no matter the size or shape.

“the challenge of the pothole is not just putting something in the hole it is a repair, we have to remove all of the failing material”

Joe Pack wants people to keep his highway workers in mind as they start attending to the potholes. He asks people to imagine doing their jobs on the side of the road with cars flying all around them, hoping the thought will cause people to drive more attentively out on the roads.