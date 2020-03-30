Dollar General offering discounts for medical personnel, bonuses for eligible employees

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WVNS) — A variety store chain is aiming to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollar General said they are providing all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10-percent discount on qualifying purchases beginning Monday, March 30, 2020. An employment badge or ID is required for the discount.

The discount is offered through April 30. The chain will consider extending the offer in the coming weeks, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic stands.

Dollar General is also planning to invest around $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees. The bonuses will be for those who continue to work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March. All employees will continue to receive a 30-percent digital coupon discount on the chain’s brands through May 4.

The company continues to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to seniors in order to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. Stores are also closing one hour early for inventory and employee safety and well-being.