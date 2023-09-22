BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Early voting has officially begun in Virginia.

Control of the Virginia General Assembly is up for grabs, along with a number of local races on the county level.

Voting in-person and mail-in voting are available for Virginia Voters. Those who wish to vote at the terminals but have obtained a mail-in vote, must bring their mail ballot.

Brian Earls, Director of Elections and General Registrar, explains the importance of voting.

“I always tell folks that the smaller elections, the local elections are just as important. Those are the ones who you see walking down the street and the ones you can go to their assemblies. They are every bit as important.”

In Tazewell County, early voting is held at the voter registration office. That address is located at 2849 Riverside Drive, North Tazewell.